City deer surveys start Friday

BEMIDJI—In order to take an accurate count of deer population levels within certain areas of the city of Bemidji, BSU biology professor Brian Hiller and his students will be conducting evening spotlight surveys starting this week and through the deer hunting opener.

According to the city, time and weather permitting, surveys will be completed using a BSU vehicle driving at slow speeds shining a spotlight in three different areas:

Ward 5: The Northeast Lake Bemidji area generally bounded by Lake Avenue, Elliot Road, Tyler Avenue and Mill Street. The surveys will be done over four evening, generally from sunset to 9 p.m. starting Friday and continuing next week.

Ward 4: Includes areas generally bounded by 23rd Street Northwest, Washington Avenue South, Rako Street Southwest and 18th Street Southwest. Surveys to start on or about Oct. 21.

Bemidji Regional Airport (if time and weather permit): Includes areas adjacent to airport property, west of Cardinal Road Northwest and east of airport property, north and south of Anne Street and U.S. Highway 71. Surveys to start on or about Oct. 28.

The city asks that if citizens witness survey activity, which would normally be perceived as illegal, that they do not call the Bemidji Police Department or the Beltrami County Sheriff's Department and ask that they not interrupt the surveys.

For general questions, call Teresa Hanson, deputy City Clerk, at (218) 759-3562 or via email at teresa.hanson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.