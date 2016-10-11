BEMIDJI—As the general election approaches, three more pairs of Bemidji-area candidates for the state legislature squared off Tuesday.

Like their counterparts the night before, incumbent DFLer Rod Skoe debated Republican challenger Paul Utke in state Senate District 2 and a pair of political newcomers—Republican Matthew Grossell and Democrat Jerry Loud in House District 2A—debated on a host of hot-button issues, including student debt and transportation costs.

Utke said flatly that he was against a new gas tax to pay for the state's road and bridge upkeep, and suggested that the state implement a new dedicated funding source to make it easier to plan infrastructure maintenance and improvements. He did, however, say he wanted to see more funds dedicated to roads and bridges, and suggested a revenue stream that goes into the state's general fund be dedicated to transportation costs.

"In this state, we pay enough taxes as it is," Grossell said.

Skoe said the state's existing gas tax formula works and is the best mechanism to fund transportation costs—"you use the road, you buy the fuel, you pay the fee"— but that its unable to keep up with inflation. He suggested that any new tax should be constitutionally dedicated to infrastructure, which would require a general election vote.

Loud said he believes in a gas tax, but that it should be done equitably, perhaps by having Twin Cities residents pay more to spur tourism into outstate Minnesota.

On education, Loud suggested more Minnesotans could access higher education if the state implemented new student debt relief measures or tax credits, perhaps even by exempting education expenses on state income taxes.

Grossell said the state's education system needs to expose high schoolers to industrial arts and, perhaps, use tax relief or tax breaks to encourage businesses to train new employees.

"I think too many of our young people...as they come out of high school, it's just assumed that they are going to a four year college or more," Utke said. Some students, he said, "just spend time" there and rack up lots of debt.

Skoe, a state senator since 2002, said that body adopted a tax credit for students and parents to pay off their debt if their income was within a certain range.

A third pair of candidates—Rep. Steve Green, R-Fosston, and Democrat challenger Bryan Klabunde—discussed access to broadband internet and tax policy, but their debate ended as this edition of the Pioneer was going to press.

All of the debates are organized by Lakeland Public Television, the Bemidji Pioneer, the Brainerd Dispatch and KAXE Northern Community Radio.

The Senate District 9 and House District 9A forums will be broadcast out of the Brainerd studio Thursday and Senate District 10 and House District 10A and 10B forums will be Friday in Brainerd.

To view complete replays of the debate series: lptv.org. Audio: kaxe.org. Lakeland staff said the replays will be available 24 hours after the debates air live.