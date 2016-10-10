BEMIDJI—Elected officials and staff from communities around the region will gather at the Sanford Center on Tuesday for a meeting organized by the League of Minnesota Cities.

From noon to 6 p.m., attendees will see presentations on the state's 2016 legislative session, the upcoming election and the league's strategy for next year's session.

According to Kevin Frazell, the league's director of member services, regional meetings such as Tuesday's in Bemidji are held each fall. Bemidji is one of seven regional meeting sites across the state this year.

Frazell said the meeting will also have a training session about engaging and having constructive discussion on tough issues.

Registration, with a fee of $45, is still available for area city officials.