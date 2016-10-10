Police investigate Friday stabbing

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Police are investigating the Friday-night stabbing of a 20-year-old woman found in the Tesoro parking lot on Fourth Street, according to a news release from the department.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot at about 8:55 p.m., the release said. Police searched the area and discovered the woman, who was "bleeding profusely from numerous stab wounds."

The woman was taken to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment. Her name and condition have not been released.

According to the release, police believe the assault is an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the assault should contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.