Crime report for Oct. 7-9

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

8:55 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of an assault with a knife at the 400 block of BemidjI Avenue N.

Burglary

9 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a burglary on an occupied dwelling during the night at the 1900 block of Farmer Drive NW.

1:45 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a house and two sheds that had been broken into at the 2400 block of Frohn Road NE.

DWI

1:34 a.m. Sunday. A 41-year-old female was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Great Divide Road NW.

Fire

6:23 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a fire at the 100 block of Margaret Avenue NW.

Suspicious

7:06 p.m. Friday. A 28-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were arrested for multiple reasons during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 89 and Pony Lake Road NW.

Warrant

3:27 p.m. Friday. An 18-year-old male was picked up from a Leech Lake police officer on a Beltrami County warrant at the 100 block of 6th Street NW.

2:54 a.m. Saturday. A 19-year-old female was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Spencer Road NW.

8:59 p.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Wild Rose Lane NW and Cardinal Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

12:42 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was arrested for assault at the 2900 block of Division Street W.

4:52 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of an assault after school at the 800 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

8:55 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of an assault and found an individual with multiple stab wounds at the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

12:11 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a possible assault at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Burglary

9:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a window broken out of a business and took a burglary report at the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

DWI

8:43 p.m. Friday. A 56-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Fire

1:24 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a fire at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

Property

12:19 p.m. Friday. A 43-year-old male was arrested for receiving stolen property and fifth-degree possession after officers received a report of a person attempting to pawn a stolen item at the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Suspicious

9:09 a.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation after officers located a vehicle involved in an assault at the intersection of Pine Ridge Avenue NW and 28th Street NW.

Violations/Court Orders

9:21 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order at the 900 block of 30th Street NW.

Warrant

7:20 p.m. Saturday. A 34-year-old male was arrested for a gross misdemeanor warrant following a self turn-in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Weapons Offenses

2:10 a.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old male was arrested for carrying a handgun under the influence without a permit at the 600 block of 2nd Street SE.