Deer River man killed in head-on crash

Adam Holecek, 30, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 2 at about 8:09 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the highway's eastbound and and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado head on, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Holecek's 2002 Nissan Maxima came to rest in the westbound ditch and he died at the scene. A passenger in the Nissan, Brian Watson, 22, of Grand Rapids, sustained non life-threatening injuries. The Chevrolet ended up in the eastbound ditch. The driver of the Chevrolet, Shawn Springer, 38, of Superior, Wis., was not injured.