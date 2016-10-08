BLUE OX MEN'S MARATHON: A first for Straubel

James Straubel, who placed first in the Blue Ox Marathon, crosses the finish line of the race at the Sanford Center on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Bemidji native not only participated in his first marathon—he won it.

Straubel, 26, secured first place in the men's race with a time of 2:54:58, six seconds faster than the race's second-place finisher, 33-year-old Bryan Larison of Minneapolis.

"I started dying really bad for like two miles and then he caught up to me, and I didn't want him to beat me, so I had to really hurt," Straubel said of Larison. "When we got on the straightway the guy started sprinting, so then I had to sprint so I can win."

Straubel collapsed immediately after crossing the finish line and was hoisted into a wheelchair by race staff. He had never run more than 16 miles at once before Saturday, Straubel said.

"I feel like garbage to be honest," he said. "Everything in my body hurts."

Straubel's time was two minutes and 28 seconds slower than that of last year's winner Brock Tesdahl.

Rick Aulie, 34, of Breezy Point, Minn., took third place with a time of 3:03:21.

Along with the marathon itself, the two-day event included a 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 26K Loop the Lake race on Saturday and a 5k, a 10k and children's races Friday. A total of 1,240 people participated in the event with 150 running in the marathon, 350 in the half marathon and 175 in the Loop the Lake race.

Friday's events were a challenge due to rain, sleet and low temperatures, according to Event Director Philip Knutson, but the Saturday races were more pleasant. The day began cold and cloudy but about an hour into the race, the temperature rose to 39 degrees and the sun appeared from behind light cloud cover.

"Yesterday was a rough day weather-wise but in the end was still full of enthusiasm and fun," Knutson said. "And today the sun's peeking out at us and it's more full of energy, so it's a good time."

Knutson said race day went well and that he was happy with the new marathon course, which took runners through downtown Bemidji for the first time in the event's four-year history.

"It's a lot more fun going through downtown than four miles out into the country," Knutson said.

Straubel does not plan to return to the Bemidji race but does plan to continue running.

"It would probably be like the Chicago Marathon or something," he said.

Half-Marathon

In Saturday's half-marathon, 13.1 miles, Kyle Downs of Bismarck, N.D., won the men's division with a time of 1:11:45. Coming in second was Kelly Miller of Wadena, Minn., with a time of 1:14:44. Third place went to Ryan Ness of Woodbury, Minn., with a time of 1:25:26.

Loop the Lake

In Saturday's Loop the Lake run, 16.69 miles, Sam Dwyer of Bemidji won the men's division with a time of 1:43:40. Coming in second was Brooks Grossinger of Mayer, Minn., with a time of 1:43:13. Ben Kirmse of Somerset, Wis., finished third with a time of 1:45:01.

For complete results, visit www.bemidjiblueoxmarathon.com