    Restaurant week for United Way starts Monday

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:05 a.m.

    BEMIDJI—As part of the United Way of Bemidji Area fall fundraising campaign, area restaurants are offering specials during the week starting Monday, where they are donating a portion of the day's sales to United Way. In the Bemidji area, more than 20 restaurants are taking part in Restaurant Week. The schedule of participating restaurants are:

    Monday

    • Bar 209: $5 of the evening special.

    • Four Point Grille:15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.

    • Paul Bunyan Sub Shop:10 percent of the day's sales.

    • Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.

    Tuesday

    • Big River Scoop: 50 percent of waffle cones and waffle bowls.

    • Countryside Restaurant: 10 percent of the day's sales.

    • Dairy Queen:10 percent of the day's sales.

    • Dave's Pizza: $1 from every large two-topping pizza.

    • Dunn Bros Coffee:10 percent of the day's sales.

    • Four Point Grille: 15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.

    • Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.

    Wednesday

    • Big River Scoop: 50 percent of waffle cones and waffle bowls.

    • Four Point Grille: 15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.

    • Garden Grill and Pub: $1 of each burger or sandwich.

    • Paul Bunyan Sub Shop: 10 percent of the day's sales.

    • Slim's Bar and Grill: 100 percent of day's soda sales.

    • Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.

    • Subway: $1 from each 12-inch footlong sub and 50 cents from each six-inch sub sandwich.

    Thursday

    • Big River Scoop: 50 percent of waffle cones and waffle bowls.

    • Big Apple Bagels: 10 percent of the day's sales.

    • Four Point Grille: 15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.

    • Lucky Dogs: 10 percent of the day's sales.

    • Raphael's Bakery: 10 percent of lunch sales.

    • Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.

    • Turtle River Chophouse: $5 of each "Date Night" featured special.

    • Wild Hare Bistro: 25 percent of the day's sales.

    Friday

    • Brigid's Pub: 15 percent of the day's special.

    • Four Point Grille: 15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.

    • Harmony Natural Foods: $1 of each bowl or chili or soup.

    • Lueken's Village Foods North and South delis: $1 of each hot lunch special.

    • Wild Hare Bistro: 25 percent of the day's sales.

    • Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.

