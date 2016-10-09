Restaurant week for United Way starts Monday
BEMIDJI—As part of the United Way of Bemidji Area fall fundraising campaign, area restaurants are offering specials during the week starting Monday, where they are donating a portion of the day's sales to United Way. In the Bemidji area, more than 20 restaurants are taking part in Restaurant Week. The schedule of participating restaurants are:
Monday
• Bar 209: $5 of the evening special.
• Four Point Grille:15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.
• Paul Bunyan Sub Shop:10 percent of the day's sales.
• Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.
Tuesday
• Big River Scoop: 50 percent of waffle cones and waffle bowls.
• Countryside Restaurant: 10 percent of the day's sales.
• Dairy Queen:10 percent of the day's sales.
• Dave's Pizza: $1 from every large two-topping pizza.
• Dunn Bros Coffee:10 percent of the day's sales.
• Four Point Grille: 15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.
• Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.
Wednesday
• Big River Scoop: 50 percent of waffle cones and waffle bowls.
• Four Point Grille: 15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.
• Garden Grill and Pub: $1 of each burger or sandwich.
• Paul Bunyan Sub Shop: 10 percent of the day's sales.
• Slim's Bar and Grill: 100 percent of day's soda sales.
• Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.
• Subway: $1 from each 12-inch footlong sub and 50 cents from each six-inch sub sandwich.
Thursday
• Big River Scoop: 50 percent of waffle cones and waffle bowls.
• Big Apple Bagels: 10 percent of the day's sales.
• Four Point Grille: 15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.
• Lucky Dogs: 10 percent of the day's sales.
• Raphael's Bakery: 10 percent of lunch sales.
• Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.
• Turtle River Chophouse: $5 of each "Date Night" featured special.
• Wild Hare Bistro: 25 percent of the day's sales.
Friday
• Brigid's Pub: 15 percent of the day's special.
• Four Point Grille: 15 percent off featured off-the-menu special.
• Harmony Natural Foods: $1 of each bowl or chili or soup.
• Lueken's Village Foods North and South delis: $1 of each hot lunch special.
• Wild Hare Bistro: 25 percent of the day's sales.
• Sparkling Waters: 10 percent of all gift card sales.