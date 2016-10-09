BSU Homecoming events kick off Friday

Hensrud will officially take her oath of office in a 1 p.m. ceremony Friday in the BSU Gymnasium. On Friday evening, the BSU Alumni & Foundation will recognize this year's alumni award winners and celebrate the conclusion of the successful Imagine Tomorrow fundraising campaign at its annual Honors Gala, which begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour at Bemidji's Sanford Center.

The gala will recognize 2016 Outstanding Alumni Tracie Curb-Crowser '90; Mark Ploen (1980-84); and Dr. Bruce Sutor '86 and Young Alumni Award recipient Dr. Abby (Stritesky) Meyer '01.

On Saturday, the BSU cross country team will warm up the Homecoming Parade route at 11 a.m. with the Beaver Mile, which will follow Beltrami Avenue from Second to 15th Street. Entries are still being accepted for floats, musical units, student organizations and community groups to join the parade.

The parade will feature Hensrud, distinguished alumni, alumni award winners, and more, the school said in a release. This year's parade Grand Marshall is Willie Stittsworth, a 1953 BSU graduate who taught in BSU's professional education and health/physical education departments for 22 years, from 1967-89, and has been a long-time supporter of and volunteer with the BSU Alumni & Foundation, the release said.

The annual Homecoming football game is at 2 p.m. as the Beavers take on Minot State University at Chet Anderson Stadium. On Saturday night, there is the Beaver Block Party in downtown Bemidji beginning at 8:30 p.m. Barricades will close Beltrami Avenue between Third Street and Fourth Street for dancing to the Front Fenders from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The Block Party has a $5 admission charge, which supports BSU scholarships, and attendees must be age 21 or older, officials said in the release.

On Sunday, the Carl O. Thompson Concert wraps up Homecoming weekend at 3 p.m. in Bangsberg Recital Hall, which will feature the university's performing ensembles and special guests, as well as the instrumental and vocal Carl O. Thompson Scholarship winners Lynnea Iverson (oboe) and Leandra Craigmile (soprano).

For additional information, visit www.bsualumni.org/events.