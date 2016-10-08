A month later, BSU still silent on football coach's absence

BEMIDJI—Bemidji State University has not shed any light on its head football coach's sudden leave of absence in August.

University officials have repeatedly declined to speak about longtime head coach Jeff Tesch, who was suddenly but quietly relieved of his duties Aug. 30, two days before the team's first game.

But that month-long silence could come to an end next week. Staff at the Inter Faculty Organization—Tesch's union—said the coach is on paid leave, pending the results of a university investigation that is scheduled to finish no later than Monday. That means Tesch could simply be back on the sidelines Tuesday, or he could be disciplined with a verbal warning, written warning, suspension, or termination.

Union and university staff confirmed that an "open" complaint against Tesch exists, but both declined to answer any further questions about it. A Bemidji Pioneer records request yielded zero correspondences between several high-level university officials, including Director of Athletics Tracy Dill and Chief Human Resources Officer Megan Zothman, about Tesch in the days before his leave.

"I better just say 'no comment' now and just do what they told me to do," Tesch said when reached for comment Friday. He clarified that "they" meant "all parties," presumably the university and union.

The university's contract with the faculty union dictates that investigative suspensions normally last 20 days, but can be extended to 30 with a written notice from the university president. They can last longer than 30 days if the union and management agree to it.

Kathryn Engdahl, a labor and equity officer at the union, said the university extended the investigation to 30 days, but that union staff were unwilling to agree to extend it beyond that.

"There's been plenty of time for the investigation," Engdahl said.

Randy Westhoff, the university's assistant vice president for academic affairs, said staff there typically conduct "a few" investigations of faculty each calendar year. He explained that an employee's immediate supervisor usually conducts the investigation and brings his or her findings to the university president or another administrator. Once the investigation is finished, the university president or a designee can determine what punishment—if any—is warranted.

Scott Faust, a university spokesperson, said he didn't know who was conducting the Tesch investigation and couldn't release that information even if he did. University staff, Faust explained, are limited by state laws that dictate the information they can release about Tesch.

Engdahl said that the employee can appeal a disciplinary decision to the university president, or the union can file a grievance under its agreement with the school.

Tesch has already been removed from the "coaches" section of the BSU website, and his Facebook profile described him as a "former" coach at the school.

Tesch, a Robbinsdale native, has spent 20 years on the Beavers' sidelines, and documents supplied to the Pioneer indicate his annual salary is $119,200. He has also coached football for the University of North Dakota, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Moorhead State.

Defensive coordinator Brent Bolte has assumed Tesch's head coaching duties since August. The Beavers are 4-1 and ranked in the Top 25 heading into today's game against Northern State.