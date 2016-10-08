BEMIDJI—When the Minnesota legislative session ended in May, the hope for bonding money directed to Bemidji projects somewhat remained with expectations for a summer special session.

More than four months later, those bonding needs remain for local projects and legislators have yet to reconvene in St. Paul.

The local projects included a new facility for the Northern Dental Access Center, a new academic learning center on the BSU campus and a veterans home.

With the lack of a bonding bill now evident this year, local officials are having to re-strategize, find additional efficiencies with what they have and ultimately, hope for a better outcome in the 2017 session.

This is especially true for the Northern Dental Access Center, a provider housed in a facility facing increasing space limitations. As a result, the number of emergency patients who can be seen in a day is decreasing.

Jeanne Larson, Northern Dental executive director, said the center has seen steady growth for the past six years. In 2010, the facility saw 6,200 patients; in 2013 it reached 12,300 and jumped to 17,000 in 2015.

With numbers expected to continue to rise, Larson said the center had come up with a plan for a $9 million new building project. Larson said the building would be built for about $6 million, with the remaining budget directed to the property purchase, equipment and contingency funds.

"We had hoped for a bonding amount where we contribute 25 percent and the state funds 75 percent. Where we ultimately landed was a 50/50 percent amount, because that's the standard," Larson said. "The governor had included us, the Senate had included us and over that final weekend the House had included us, too. But then midnight came and the bottom fell out."

That midnight was when the session ended May 22, where the Legislature failed to pass the $990 million bonding bill because of a disagreement over a metro-area light rail train project.

It's been challenging time since for Northern Dental, as the staff have been searching for ways to find new space in the cramped center to help more patients.

"We can't delay expansion any longer. We're looking at squeezing out admin and staff space and to try to build two more treatment rooms because our demand continues to grow. But that still doesn't take any strain off the waiting rooms or parking," Larson said. "Having a new facility would provide some more open air and space for the staff. Because of our expansion they're losing their break room."

Along with a more comfortable setting for the staff, a new building would include updated technology, rooms for Northern Dental's partner agencies to visit with patients about their care plans and fully private treatment rooms.

"We know that efficiency and patient satisfaction hinges on private treatment rooms. We only have half of our rooms like that now," Larson said. "We've also outlived the wear and tear of the equipment."

The facility will also meet the higher demand of people coming through its doors, as Northern Dental provides care to patients from the entire region.

"That's why we thought we could get bipartisan, statewide support," Larson said. "We're servicing such a large region, we're drawing from more than 25 counties and they keep coming from farther away."

The best case scenario, Larson said, will be for the Legislature to pass a bonding bill in the first few months of the 2017 session. However, Larson said because the project would likely receive a 50 percent in funding, Northern Dental officials will have to redraw some of the designs to accommodate.

Other projects

Meanwhile, BSU officials who had requested bonding funds to replace the 45-year-old Hagg-Sauer Hall had already been looking at delaying their project.

"Once we got past spring, we were already looking at the delay anyways. The fact that we haven't had a special session this fall isn't going to delay the project anymore than where it would have been in summer," said Scott Faust, director of communications and marketing at BSU. "Despite the unsuccessful efforts to convene a special session last summer, Bemidji State is still optimistic that we will be included in a bonding bill soon and be able to move ahead with the Hagg-Sauer project."

BSU officials were requesting $18.1 million to replace the current 82,000 square-foot building on campus with a smaller 25,000 square foot Academic Learning Center. The current building has sustained damage over the years from water intrusion and doesn't include proper accommodation for students with disabilities.

On top of correcting those issues, BSU says the new building will help the student experience while also reducing energy costs. Once finished, the facility will include nine teaching rooms on two floors, with space ranging from 40 to 132 seats. A lecture hall with 320 seats will also be included.

"We believe there's a good chance that there will be a bonding bill in the 2017 session, and this project remains our top priority," Faust said. "The outcome of this past session, though, is essentially the project's whole schedule is pushed back one year."

Proponents of the Northwest Minnesota Veterans Home had known somewhat in advance they would have to push the project back a year, as the project wasn't included in the 2016 bonding bill.

"We were working that pretty hard this year, with (Beltrami County) Commissioners (Joe) Vene and (Jim) Lucachick working to get it. But it got tied up and now they probably won't have a special session so it's getting pushed back another year again," Beltrami County Veterans Service Officer Scotty Allison said.

"It would be nice to get the home here and we're working in conjunction with Montevideo, Minn. Both communities are pushing hard to get a veterans home and most of the legislators right now support getting veteran homes," Allison said. "There's no veterans home here now and the nearest one is Fergus Falls. So there's a real need for one in this area."

According to Allison, 55 percent of veterans in the area are 65-years-old or older, an increase from 45 percent in 2013.

"That's why it's vital to get one as soon as we can because of the aging population and every year it goes by, the construction costs will get more expensive," Allison said. "The need, regardless of what happened with the bonding bill, is still there. Each year we push it back, veterans remain underserved."

At a candidates forum for the upcoming election in Bemidji this past week, Sen. Tom Saxhaug, DFL-Grand Rapids, Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji and their respective Republican challengers Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids and Matt Bliss of Pennington said they would be supportive of passing a bonding bill in 2017.