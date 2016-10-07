Crime report for Oct. 6

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

8:22 p.m. A 27-year-old male and a 40-year-old male were arrested at the intersection of Lake Beltrami Road NE and Highway 71 NE.

DWI

8:49 p.m. A 49-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Grange Road NW and Highway 89 NW.

Juvenile/Status Crimes

1:38 p.m. A juvenile female runaway was arrested in Bemidji Township.

Warrant

3:07 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 500 block of Anne Street NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

1:13 a.m. A 46-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 800 block of 4th Street SE.

Assist

4:45 p.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested and escorted from the Department of Corrections probation office to the jail.

Suspicious

7:44 p.m. Two juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct at the 2500 block of Hannah Avenue NW.

Theft

12:46 p.m. Officers received a report that in the late evening hours of Oct. 5 or early morning hours of Oct. 6 someone stole several items from the complainant's car at the 1300 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Warrant

10:25 a.m. A 33-year-old individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 500 block of Wood Avenue SE.

3:22 p.m. A 34-year-old female was arrested on a warrant and cited for possession of hypodermic needles and syringes at the 1500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW after officers received a report of a suspicious female.

11:17 p.m. A juvenile was arrested on a body-only warrant at the 900 block of 30th Street NW.