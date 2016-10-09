39 donate during latest Bemidji blood drive

A total of 49 people volunteered to donate blood, and 39 able to give during Bemidji's blood drive held Sept. 23. Five people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 44 total products. Six people volunteered for the first time.

"Communities like Bemidji make a regional blood program work. People volunteer to donate when there has been a well-organized campaign, informing the public of the need for blood. This blood drive was held in September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The blood drive was held in honor of Mataya Duvall, a local infant battling cancer," said Katie Bartelson, Senior Donor Recruitment Representative for United Blood Services.

Nicole Duvall was coordinator and was responsible for registering donors and providing refreshments. Others who assisted were Jeremy Platt and Steven Daken. Thrivent Financial provided funds for the donor refreshments due to a grant obtained by Jacque Pearce. Space to hold the drive was provided by Calvary Lutheran Church.