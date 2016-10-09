Lions host free children's vision clinic

More than 40 children attended the clinic and eyeglasses were provided at no charge to children in need by Walman Optical. Opticians and technicians from Sanford Eye Services and Cass Lake performed the exams. Registration was conducted by the First City Lions. The clinic was part of Vision Awareness week, which concluded with Lions Vision Awareness football game, BSU vs. Northern State on Saturday. A $1,500 donation for scholarships was presented at the game.