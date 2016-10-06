ELECTION: Mental health a key issue at county level

From left: Ralph Morris, Vince Gross and Reed Olson, all running for Beltrami County Commissioner seats, participate in a candidate forum sponsored by Citizens for an Informed Electorate on Thursday at Bemidji City Hall. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht gives her opening statement while seated next to opponent Richard Lehmann during the candidate forum sponsored by Citizens for an Informed Electorate on Thursday at Bemidji City Hall. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

From left: Joe Vene, Tim Sumner and Jim Lucachick, incumbents running for Beltrami County Commissioner, take part in a candidate forum sponsored by Citizens for an Informed Electorate on Thursday at Bemidji City Hall. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI—If there was one thing the candidates for Beltrami County Board of Commissioners could agree on Thursday evening, it's that improving mental health care services is a must.

At a candidate forum held at Bemidji City Hall by the Citizens for an Informed Electorate, District 2, 4 and 5 incumbents Joe Vene, Tim Sumner and Jim Lucachick and their respective challengers Reed Olson, Vince Gross and Ralph Morris, were asked about the high costs of the jail. A solution in many of the responses was working to improve the mental health services as well as drug dependency treatment.

"The mental health issue is bigger than the county," said Lucachick. "We're stuck at a reactionary point of view at the county. We need to find better ways to care for these people at the state and federal level. Then we can do it better at the county."

"I've been chair of the board of the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center and we've been working with the county and Sanford (Health) to address some of the gaps. We've been able to put together intensive case management for people suffering from mental illness that can impact the jail population," said Morris. "Mental issues take a community wide effort as a response. It takes working with treatment groups and getting support from the state and federal level."

"The jail is not a mental health facility," said Gross. "But the state and the federal level is going to have to come up with some sort of ways to help."

According to Vene, who's a member of the Association of Minnesota Counties, the problem isn't unique to Beltrami, either. Vene agreed that there is a need to move people to mental health facilities rather than jails.

"If someone is having a mental health crisis, and they have relatives concerned, it's hard to find emergency treatment. It causes police to be put in a position where they're forced to be therapists," Olson said. "So, I very much support the partnership with the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center. We as a state and a nation have let down our neighbors that have mental illness. I think the good news is that we've identified that."

For Sumner, decreasing the jail population includes working with the county's Health and Human Services Department and other partnerships to help those who may have been arrested while dealing with a mental health crisis. Sumner added that in criminal cases, new methods such as electronic home monitoring can also be used to assist in reducing overpopulation at the county jail.

Another subject where the county candidates seemed to be on the same side Thursday was the fight against invasive species. The topic comes as a grass-like algae called starry stonewort was discovered in Beltrami County.

All of the candidates agreed that the problem is one that requires attention. However, they varied in the response. For example, Gross said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources should take a larger role, while Lucachick said a great emphasis needs to be made on educating the public.

City candidates

Following the time allotted for the county candidates, races for mayor of Bemidji and the City Council Ward 5 position were highlighted. Taking the stage in this segment of the forum were incumbents Mayor Rita Albrecht and council member Nancy Erickson and their respective challengers Richard Lehmann and Don Heinonen.

After their opening statements, the four were asked what the best ways to market and brand the city of Bemidji were. The responses ranged from expanding the message about the city to expanding on how the community is branded.

"We're a regional center that has a lot of people come to it," Heinonen said. "We need to continue to make sure that the whole state knows what we are. We need to go beyond the Twin Cities and beyond Minnesota, too and showcase our lakes to North Dakota, South Dakota and even in Wisconsin."

"I think we have two brands already, being the First City on the Mississippi and Paul and Babe. I think a good way to expand on this is 'True North,' to not only help attract tourists, but also new residents, businesses and employees," said Albrecht.

"Marketing the city of Bemidji is a critical piece of our future," Lehmann said. "I think we need to utilize all of those tools available to market us. BSU has many programs that can help us in countless ways to develop our presence in the region."

"We're working together now to better use our resources. For example, both Visit Bemidji and the Sanford Center officials will be sitting on the same boards, so they can work together," Erickson said.

The Sanford Center was a topic that was brought up a few times in the city segment of the forum, with candidates questioned about its future in relation to the community.

"We have a new executive director there. I just recently met him and was very much impressed," Erickson said. "We also knew, from when we did the feasibility study that there were going to be shortfalls. But it is our job to make every effort to help that shortfall be at a minimum."

"It's a unique issue all by itself," said Heinonen. "I believe anyone that deals with the Sanford Center would like to see consistency in the staff. As far as financing wise, the event center is already an economic driver. We need to work to help get more shoes and more events in the offseason to better help subsidize it."

"It will be an issue for years to come," said Lehmann, who added that the economic impact the center has had on the community can't be ignored. "Big national companies such as Kohl's and Hobby Lobby, they look at communities that have forward thinking and they see Bemidji as a regional hub. They look at places like the event center and see that the city is looking at its future."

"Stability is important for the success of the center and I think that Jeff Kossow (the new executive director) will bring that, he has a lot of experience in the field and I look forward to working with him," said Albrecht, who also described the facility as a great tool for outreach in attracting professionals and students for the higher education institutions in the city.