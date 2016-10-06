HURRICANE MATTHEW: A stormy honeymoon for Bemidji couple

NASSAU—A pair of Bemidji-area newlyweds are weathering the storm during their honeymoon in the Bahamas while one of the most daunting hurricanes in years pummels the island chain.

Danielle and Riley Colley have mostly been stuck in their hotel since Tuesday afternoon, when Hurricane Matthew's extreme wind and rain forced them and just about everyone else in the Bahamian capital to take shelter.

"Normally the beaches are crowded with people and locals...but it has been completely desolate since later Tuesday," Danielle said via Facebook Messenger on Thursday, adding that utilities like plumbing and power had been "off and on" since the storm kicked into high gear. "Definitely no one has been outside today."

Danielle and Riley were married Sept. 24 and arrived in Nassau Oct. 3—about a day before the hurricane arrived.

Hotel staff, Danielle said, have not let anyone leave the building since 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The couple can head downstairs at designated times to be served food, but are otherwise locked in their room. Danielle said they've spent most of their time napping and watching TV when it's available. Their hotel has board games, too, but neither has played one.

"I have nothing but time," Danielle joked.

The couple recorded a video from their hotel balcony shortly after the weather calmed down. The video shows palm trees whipping in the wind and waves crashing hard into a white sand beach. Danielle said the hotel roof is leaking in some places, and that roofing and insulation are peeling off of buildings there.

The Weather Channel reports that the hurricane is "hammering" the northwest Bahamas and is close to beginning a "siege" on Florida's east coast, with storm surge, destructive winds, and flooding stretching into coastal Georgia and South Carolina by the weekend. The National Weather Service predicted that Matthew would likely be stronger than any hurricane in decades.

"Local winds will exceed what occurred during the hurricanes of 2004," weather service staff wrote in a statement released Thursday, referring to one of the most destructive hurricane seasons on record.

Danielle said she and Riley still plan to go snorkeling and swim with the dolphins, and that people there have said that Nassau rarely gets hit like it did this week.

"I was worried, but not really anymore," she said.