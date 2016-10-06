Pictured are members of the Red Lake Public Safety Department. From left to right are William Brunelle, Director of Public Safety; Alexandria Dow, Lieutenant; Jamis Veit, Traffic Safety Officer; Ron Leyba, Traffic Safety Officer; Dana Lyons, Junior Captain of Police and Samantha Dow, Traffic Safety Records. (Submitted)

BEMIDJI—Both the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the Bemidji Police Department reached traffic safety milestones this month, with Red Lake reporting zero deaths on reservation roadways and the Bemidji Police Department named an outstanding agency for promoting traffic safety.

According to a news release from Red Lake, there were no deaths on the 675 miles of reservation roads from Oct. 1, 2015, to Sept. 30, 2016. Red Lake has been working toward the goal of zero deaths for years, using a grant from the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Highway Safety Program to fund two full-time traffic safety officers.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety also worked with the Red Lake Reservation Code Committee, passing a law that allows police to stop vehicles after observing drivers and passengers without seatbelts.

The Bemidji Police Department's efforts to improve traffic safety were also recognized by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The department was recognized as one of eight outstanding agencies in the state, according to a news release.