Bemidji pair charged with burglary

BEMIDJI--A Bemidji man and woman suspected of stealing items from a Beltrami County home while the owners were away fishing were each charged with one count of second-degree burglary Tuesday.

Matthew Donald Saice, 25, and Shauntel Agnes Saice, 27, were arrested Monday and Tuesday, respectively, after a search of the home they share.

According to a criminal complaint against Matthew Saice, Beltrami County sheriff's deputies received a report of a burglary at about 7 p.m. Sept. 23. According the complaint, the owners of the burglarized home had been fishing from about 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that day. When they returned home they discovered that multiple items were missing, including a Macbook, an iPad and a Hummingbird HELIX fishfinder.

The next day, a deputy made contact with the Saices while investigating a report of a separate crime and searched a backpack Matthew Saice was carrying. The deputy found an iPad and a Hummingbird fishfinder inside the backpack and took photos of the fishfinder, which was later found to match the one missing from the burglarized home.

Law enforcement then executed a search warrant at the Saices' home and found items reported stolen after the burglary. Bemidji police located Matthew Saice near Marketplace Foods Monday and Shauntel Saice at Paul Bunyan Mall Tuesday and arrested the pair. They are being held in the Beltrami County Jail.