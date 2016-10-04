BEMIDJI—A county home care program providing services to residents since 1970 could close at the end of the year.

While meeting with Beltrami County Commissioners Tuesday, Health and Human Services Director Becky Secore gave a recommendation to the board that would end the agency based on a significant decline in clients in the last two years. Data provided by Secore shows a drop in clients from 112 in 2013 to 91 at the beginning of 2016 to 77 in September.

Secore said the decrease in clients has impacted the number of billable hours as well as hours available for registered nurses and home health aides.

The drop in client numbers has also led to rising deficits for the program. Secore said the losses amounted to $133,745 in 2015 and an estimated $176,328 in 2016.

The reason for the lower client numbers is possibly a result of increased options for assisted living and the availability of personal care attendants, Secore said. In response to the issues facing the program, Secore said the department decided to explore ending it by the end of the year.

The plan, Secore said, would be to refer clients to Sanford Home Care and Northwoods Caregivers while transitioning clients requiring higher care needs to assisted living facilities.

"Over the last few years, I've heard pretty consistently from the board that the county should only be providing services where there's a gap in the community," said Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack. "When the home care services were first created, it was a community need and there was nobody else to do it. Now that there are other providers, it changes our motivation for staying in it."

Because the program would be ending, Secore said the transition process would also include moving two nurses and a case aide to alternative work within the department. However, Health and Human Services would also need to layoff six home health aides.

The transition process isn't unique to Beltrami, Secore said, as only 18 of 87 Minnesota counties are continuing home care programs. Secore said moves to end home care agencies have been happening increasingly over the past 10 years throughout the state.

"It's a difficult issue," Secore said. "This is not something that I look forward to coming to the board with. This is a program that's been valued for decades."

Following Secore's presentation, the board came to a consensus that it would like more information on the matter before making a decision. In particular, the commissioners were interested in learning more about how the closure would affect remaining clients and the staff involved in the program.

"What we've done as a county board tonight is ask for more time to study this issue completely and eventually arrive at a decision that is in the best interest for our clients and the staff that have so diligently worked with our people for so very long," said Board Chair Joe Vene.

Ordinance repeal

The board also took action as part of its consent agenda Tuesday to schedule a public hearing during its Oct. 18 meeting in relation to resolution repealing a wetland ordinance.

The repeal is based on a recommendation from the Beltrami County Environmental Services Department, which is opting to administer the state wetland law instead of the county one.

According to the department's director Brent Rud, the Minnesota Legislature approved the Wetland Conservation Act in 1991 and municipal governments implemented the act locally. However, a revision to the act was later made allowing counties to adopt their own alternative local standards.

Beltrami County began accepting state grant money in 1997 to administer the act and began initiating a planning process to develop its own wetland standards. The ordinance was finished and adopted in 2000.

As the years have gone by, though, Rud said the county's ordinance has become outdated and in need of a major overhaul. In response Rud said the department is proposing to repeal the local standards and administer the state act. In doing so, Rud said Beltrami will be more consistent with neighboring counties and create less confusion among landowners and professionals. Additionally, Rud said it will remove some of the more strict regulations that were included in the county ordinance.

The board also heard an update from Rud on Bemidji Area Schools' Gene Dillon Elementary project. Rud informed the commissioners that the county Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to the school district to build a facility for grade 4-5 students at its Sept. 26 meeting.

Additionally, the county Board of Adjustment also approved a variance request for the school to exceed the required 35 foot maximum building height. The next step for the district, Rud said, is to comply with the conditions of the permit and to obtain a land use permit from the environmental services department.

Bemidji Area Schools plans to purchase a 160-acre piece of land at a cost of $599,000. The district has a preliminary budget total of $30 million for the project.