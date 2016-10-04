Crime report for Oct. 3

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Assist

4:35 p.m. A 34-year-old female was arrested at the 29300 block of Highway 2 in Cass Lake and transported to the Beltrami County Jail on an arrest and detain hold.

Escape

5:07 p.m. Officers received a report of an escape at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Theft

9:12 p.m. An 18-year-old male was arrested after an auto theft from Blackduck at the 200 block of Main Street SW.

8:10 p.m. A 21-year-old male, a 24-year-old male and a 27-year-old male were arrested after a motor vehicle theft investigation.

Warrant

5:15 p.m. A 40-year-old male was arrested on a felony warrant at the 11100 block of Power Dam Road NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Traffic Stop

1:24 a.m. A 27-year-old female, a 29-year-old male and a 36-year-old male were arrested for several warrants and drugs during a traffic stop at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.

Warrant

2:02 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

2:17 p.m. A juvenile with an active Beltrami County warrant was brought to the Northwest Minnesota Juvenile Center by a social worker.

7:07 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for burglary and a warrant at the 1100 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.