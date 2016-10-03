BEMIDJI—Mayor Rita Albrecht read the words just a few minutes after 6 p.m., "now, therefore, the city of Bemidji recognizes Indigenous Peoples'/Treaty Day."

The mayor's proclamation at Monday's City Council meeting made it so Bemidji would celebrate Oct. 10 as a day to reflect on the history of Native American culture and celebrate the value that the Anishinaabe, Dakota and other indigenous nations add to the community.

"We recognize indigenous nations have lived upon this land prior to European settlement and we value the progress society has accomplished through Indigenous people's knowledge, labor, technology, science, philosophy, arts, sacred ecologies and deep culture that has substantially shaped the character of the city of Bemidji," the proclamation reads.

Additionally, the proclamation recognizes treaties and how they remain a reminder of how the past influences the community.

The dual name of the day was based on two requests made by community groups over several years for a time to celebrate indigenous people on the second Monday in October, rather than Christopher Columbus. A group of community members had requested for the second Monday to be proclaimed as Indigenous Peoples' Day and a class of BSU students had made a recommendation for Treaty Day.

According to Albrecht, the requests were so similar in nature that the two were combined as a single proclamation.

Monday's proclamation was the latest in a movement that's been spreading through communities across the nation in the past few years. Regional cities such as Minneapolis, St. Paul and Fargo as well as metro areas including Seattle, Portland, Ore. and Albuquerque, N.M. have replaced Columbus Day with a day honoring Native Americans, with many of them called Indigenous Peoples Day.

According to the proclamation, though, while the city will celebrate Indigenous Peoples'/Treaty Day, it will also recognize the second Monday of October as Columbus Day in accordance with the federal holiday established in 1937.

Road and lot maintenance

In other news from Monday's meeting, the city council made decisions related to road projects coming up for the Public Works Department in 2017.

The first project, described by City Engineer Craig Gray, will be part of the municipality's street renewal program. According to Gray, Bemidji just recently completed its eighth annual street reconstruction project and is now preparing the program for next year.

In 2017, Gray said the roads to get worked on include:

• Roosevelt Road Southwest, from Washington Avenue to Clausen Avenue.

• Shevlin Avenue SW, from Roosevelt Road to Seventh Street.

• 25th Street NW, from Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue NW.

• Minnesota Avenue NW, from 25th Street to 26th Street NW.

• 29th Street NW, from Irvine Avenue to Birchmont Drive.

Moving forward, Gray requested the council to order a feasibility report that will outline the proposed improvements, costs and assessments included in the 2017 program. The council approved the request from Gray, who said the report should be ready for review in December.

Another road set for work in 2017 separate from the street renewal program is Delton Avenue. Gray, who made another request for a feasibility report, said the road, stretching from 15th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive, is in poor condition, some sanitary sewers need to be replaced and a sidewalk could be added. The council approved this request as well.

A public hearing was also held Monday related to a resolution adopting an assessment roll for costs associated with lot maintenance done by the city on private property. According to city code, it's the duty of property owners to maintain all private property and remove nuisances or safety hazards from the property.

In the resolution, the city states that after proper notification to owners that they are in violation of city code and upon failure of those owners to take care of the situation, the city ordered work done and had ascertained costs be assessed.

As part of the resolution, approved with no comment from the public, 13 properties in total will be assessed to owners at various amounts depending on the work.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson also approached the council Monday to recommend an amendment to a contract with WSB and Associates in relation to the Paul Bunyan Park project.

The city originally authorized entering into a contract with WSB for design, bidding and construction services on the project with a total cost of $172,001. The council later approved amendments to the contract for professional services associated with re-bidding the project in January 2015, additional shore land work and the inclusive playground. With those amendments, the contract increased to $247,348.24.

With the project now completed, WSB submitted an amendment to the contract based on revisions to the design during construction, additional services requested by the city, construction quality issues related to parking lots and trails and the extended construction schedule. Larson said the staff discussed the amendment with WSB and negotiated an amendment of $45,290.10.

After hearing from Larson, the council approved the amendment at a cost not to exceed $45,290.10 for a new total of $292,638.34.