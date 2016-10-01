Auction attendees inspect the items for sale Saturday during a state of Minnesota surplus auction held at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Tim Benoit, an auctioneer at Benoit Auction Services, sells a truck Saturday during the state of Minnesota surplus auction held at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

Adam Shipman, of Brainerd, checks out an all-terrain vehicle Saturday during a state of Minnesota surplus auction held at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI—Hundreds of people gathered at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the state's annual Bemidji area auction, which was expected to reach $1 million in revenue.

Every year, the Minnesota Department of Administration has 12 auctions on surplus property, with many of them taking place in Arden Hills. However, for years the state has also held such auctions in Bemidji, Grand Rapids and New Ulm.

Tim Soby, Minnesota State Auction manager, said this year's Bemidji auction had 274 items up for bid, including cars, trucks, tractors, trailers, plow trucks, ATVs and snowmobiles.

On average, Soby said the state usually has 250 to 300 items available and revenue from the Bemidji auction often totals about $1 million. Last year's Bemidji auction netted $1.2 million; Saturday's auction is expected to bring in between $800,000 to $1 million.

"The revenue made from the auctions is deposited in the state treasury," Soby said. "The Department of Administration will take about 10 percent and the remaining 90 percent goes back to the respective agencies and back into their budgets to buy new equipment."

The highest priced items this year, according to Soby, were pickup trucks and heavy equipment such as tractors and loaders.

Soby said attendance at Saturday's auction has been consistent with others in the Bemidji area.

"Today has been on the high end, we were approaching 400 bidders this morning and expect more than 500 by the end of the day. Bemidji and Grand Rapids tend to be on the higher end than some of the other auctions in the state," Soby said.

Minnesota has been holding auctions such as Saturday's since about the 1960s, Soby said, and have used the Bemidji region for several years. Before setting up their operation at the fairgrounds, the auction used to be on the former site of the Minnesota Department of Transportation headquarters along Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast.

The department's next auction takes place in Arden Hills on Oct. 29 and the state continuously sells surplus items online at www.minnbid.org.