Woman missing from Motley group home found safe

WALKER—A woman missing from a Motley, Minn., group home has been found safe, according to a news release Friday from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Cass County law enforcement provided a news release Sept. 7 asking for the public's help locating Whim, who the sheriff's office believed was voluntarily missing with no foul play suspected. Whim has ties to the Twin Cities metro area, the release said.

Friday's release did not say where Whim was found, but said she has been "safely located and is no longer considered a missing person."