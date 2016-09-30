Crime report for Sept. 29

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

Accident

1:21 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle traveling south on Scenic Highway that struck a deer. The passenger sustained a laceration to the forehead.

Suspicious

11:32 p.m. Officers received a report of someone possibly trying to gain access to a residence at the 9000 block of Tranquility Lane NW.

Theft

12:48 p.m. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SE.

Warrant

7:04 a.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 19300 block of Highway 2.

4:47 p.m. A 41-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Financial Crimes

10:10 a.m. A 40-year-old male was arrested at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

10:19 a.m. A 35-year-old subject was arrested at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Fire

10:49 a.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 300 block of 23rd Street NE.

Violations/Court Orders

10:11 a.m. An adult female was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Warrant

3:05 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

4:47 p.m. A 41-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in on a felony warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.