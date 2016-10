Pictured from left to right are Abbey Nelson, Danene Benson, Duane Bundy, Ruby Wiese, Patsy Teufer, Arla Fricke, Russ Fricke and Charlie Brown.

Adult day care veterans were honored on Aug. 22 with a chicken dinner, cake and ice cream. The dinner was sponsored by Bemidji Harold Baggenstoss VFW Post 1260 and the VFW Auxiliary. Helping with the meal was Abbey Nelson, Danene Benson, Duane Bundy, Ruby Wiese, Patsy Teufer, Arla Fricke, Russ Fricke and Charlie Brown.