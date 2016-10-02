Pictured from left to right are Lori Martin, Kendra Sparby and Katrina Marcotte.

Three young ladies were crowned on Sept. 24 in Bemidji. Lori Martin, a junior at Trek North was crowned Miss Northern Lakes' Outstanding teen. She is the daughter of Rory Martin Sr. and Dawn Kingbird. Her talent was a fancy shawl dance.

Kendra Sparby was crowned Miss Northern Lakes. She is a senior at Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls. Her parents are Delray and Tammy Sparby and her talent was pic skating.

The Miss Bemidji title was given to Katrina Marcotte, a freshman at BSU. She is the daughter of James and Cathy Marcotte. Her talent was a jazz dance.

All three will now compete at the state pageant in Minneapolis in June. Marcotte and Sparby were awarded $500 scholarships. For more information, visit the missminnesota.org website.