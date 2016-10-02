Pictured is the second place team. From left to right are Mark Henry, Jeremy Olson, Steve Erickson and Shane Tverstol.

Pictured are the tournament winners, the team from Coke of Bemidji. From left to right are Brian Stull, Jared Stull and Tony Richer.

The 14th annual Don Fairchild Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament, held Aug. 29 at Long Bow Golf Course near Walker, was a huge success. Approximately $8,000 was raised to benefit the educational efforts of youth at the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center in Bemidji. The tournament winner was Coke of Bemidji and the team of Shane Tverstol and friends captured second place.

Contributing to the success of this tournament was Subway of Bemidji, Arrow Printing and Lifetouch Photography. A'viands Foods, Deerwood Bank, Honda of Bemidji, Bemidji Marine, Coke of Bemidji and Jake Bluhm State Farm, supported the tournament by sponsoring golf teams and donating great prizes.

In addition, many local businesses continue to support the success of this tournament by sponsoring a hole or donating numerous prizes to be won by participants. The 15th annual Don Fairchild Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held either Aug. 21 or Aug. 28, 2017.