Faith in Action volunteers recognized

Ryan Pels serenaded a table of Faith in Action volunteers at the 2016 Appreciation Dinner, Pictured from left to right are Bruce Pederson, Dennis Leff, Jon Thelen, Ryan Pels on guitar, Natalie Thelen, Vi Leff and Elspeth Puffer. (Submitted photo)

During the event, Faith in Action volunteers enjoyed music by Ryan Pels and Harlan Slinkard. (Submitted photo)

Pictured are Faith in Action 2016 volunteer award winners. Pictured from left to right in the back row are Pat Bettenberg, Diane Salthe, Bob King, Mike Bohanon and in the front row are Sue Bettenberg, Carol Hartneck, Linda Olson and executive director Theresa Eclov.

BEMIDJI—On Sept. 15, volunteers with Faith in Action for Cass County gathered for the annual Appreciation and Awards Dinner at The Hub in Hackensack. The event allows to share how volunteers are "superheroes" as they help others in their communities. A meal consisting of country ribs and potatoes, salad, green beans, cooked by Mike Bohanon. Dessert included pies from the Jeannette Dudley of the Big Dipper. Ryan Pels and Harlan Slinkard performed on the guitar and banjo.

In the past year, volunteers have provided more than 5,000 hours and drove more than 80,000 miles in service to people in need in Cass County. Volunteers respond to an average of 175 requests per month. People served ranged in age from newborn to age 104.

Several volunteers were recognized with Superhero-themed awards for their service:

• Diane Salthe of Hackensack, received the "Wonder Woman Award" in appreciation of her dedication by being ready for anything and often checking in to see if there is more she can do to help.

• Linda Olson of Backus, received "The Flash Award" in appreciation of her dedication by driving over 15,000 miles during the year.

• Carol Hartneck of Hackensack, received the "Kindness is Kryptonite Award" in appreciation of her dedication by graciously giving her time to visiting and respite services.

• Bruce Pederson of Walker and Bob King of Backus, each received a "Superman Saves the Day Award" in appreciation of their dedication by being willing to pick up many same day and last minute requests.

• Mike Bohanon of Hackensack, received the "Professor X Award" in appreciation of his dedication by being an excellent leader who recruits others to help out. Bohanon is currently the Faith in Action Board Chair and Chief Chef.

• Paula and Dennis Abbott of Hackensack, received a "Dynamic Duo Award" in appreciation of their dedication by being involved in all areas of service and single-handedly boosting raffle ticket sales.

• Pat and Sue Bettenberg of Remer, received a "Dynamic Duo Award" in appreciation of their dedication by working to reestablish the volunteer spirit in the Remer and Boy River area.

• Roy Blackwood of Bemidji received the "Mr. Fantastic Award" in appreciation of his dedication by revitalizing our home repair and ramp building program.

For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call (218)675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com.