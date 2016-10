BEMIDJI—Willow Wood Market presented the 16th annual Harvest Festival on Sept. 17. All proceeds from soup, bread, beverages and desserts benefited the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. The festival raised $2,400 for the club due to the work of Bonnie Lundorff, Willow Wood Market owner, longtime supporter and past board member of the club, along with numerous volunteers who made this possible.