Marketplace Food and Drug recently gifted $5000 to the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Fund. The funds will be support of the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park project and new home to the Bemidji High School Trap Team. The park will include rifle, pistol, trap, skeet, and 5-stand sporting clays ranges providing opportunities for men, women, youth and families to participate in a wide range of shooting programs including the Bemidji High School Trap and Skeet program. Fundraising is ongoing and anyone interested in supporting the project can donate online at www.nwmf.org or by checks payable to NMF-NRSSF #603 and mailing to Northwest Minnesota Foundation, 201 Third St. NW, Bemidji, MN, 56601.