UPDATED: Candidate forums next week in Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- The Citizens for an Informed Electorate will sponsor candidate forums Wednesday and Oct. 6 in Bemidji for local offices of state senator, Beltrami County commissioner and Bemidji city offices.

The forums will be held at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW. Wednesday is State Night, with a candidate forum scheduled for Senate District 5 and 5A at 7 p.m. On Oct. 6, it is County/City Night with forums for County Commissioner Districts 2,4 and 5 at 6:30 p.m. as well as mayor and City Council Ward 5 at 8 p.m.

The forums will be televised live on First City cable TV Channel 2. All forums will be recorded and later streamed on Northern Community Radio’s website and rebroadcast on First City TV.

Moderators will be Maggie Montgomery, station manager for Northern Community Radio and Michael Naylor, retired Bemidji business owner.

The CIE formed in 2008, seeks to provide an outlet for the public to gain more knowledge about candidates in order to make an informed decision at the polls, a release said.

The forums will allow candidates to make opening and closing statements. Moderators will collect written questions on 4x6 index cards from the audience, screen them for duplication or pertinence, direct them to candidates, rotating who answers first.