EDUCATION: School board approves scaled-down Q Comp plan

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Area Schools board members unanimously approved a scaled-down version of the district's first-ever "Q Comp" plan Wednesday, about two weeks after school district administrators said the state unexpectedly gave the green light to a prior iteration of the plan.

The newer, smaller version of the district's plan reduces the money available for "peer review coordinator" and "staff development specialist" positions, and cut the compensation a peer reviewer receives from $100 to $50 per review. It also cuts "professional learning community performance expectation" compensation from $800 to $500 per year.

"We took out a paring knife and said, 'OK, with the amount of money that we'll be able to hold, what programming could we still keep? What programming would need to be modified somehow?" Superintendent Jim Hess told the board. "By and large, the plan stayed very true to its original precepts."

The new plan will rely on state aid from the Minnesota Department of Education, and does not include $450,000 from a planned local tax levy or a $900,000 "double levy" that the board briefly considered at a meeting earlier this month to fund the plan this year and next.

Enacted after the state government shutdown of 2005, Q Comp—short for "Quality Compensation Aid"—is designed to help augment teachers' pay while fostering their professional development.

Under Bemidji Area Schools' plan, school district teachers would have had money apportioned to them for performance incentives; small, second jobs evaluating other teachers; workshops; and so on. School districts formulate their Q Comp plans within a set of guidelines maintained by the state.

District staff had spent months formulating their plan, which they expected to be implemented in October 2017 and funded with about $950,000 in state aid and a $450,000 tax levy the board could enact at a meeting Sept. 19. But staff told the board they got a letter from the education department on Sept. 15 that said the district's plan had been approved and could be implemented Oct. 1 of this year, rather than exactly a year later, as planned.

The decision put upon the district was to implement a "double levy" to pay for the plan this year and next; reject the education department's offer and move to the back of the queue for the state funds; or scramble to come up with a new plan that, staff hoped, would be approved by the teachers' union, education department, and school board before an Oct. 15 deadline. If the district missed that deadline, it also risked moving back into the applicant pool.

The board balked at the $900,000 levy but was reluctant to risk missing out on state funds, and thus directed staff to work on the new plan that would use nothing but state aid.

The new plan was put together last week, and approved by the education department shortly after that.

Bemidji Education Association teachers approved the new plan Tuesday with roughly a 70 percent majority, staff said before the board's vote Wednesday.

The scaled-down plan is set to be implemented next week.

'On the bubble' for funding

The department of education approves Q Comp plans on a first-come, first-served basis, and a few dozen other school districts ended up ahead of Bemidji Area Schools after three rounds of application deadlines had passed last year.

"We didn't think that we had a chance in heck in being funded this year," said Hess, who was one of a handful of school district staff and teachers who helped assemble the original plan. "We were applying, basically, for the 17-18 school year. In my opinion, anyway."

Q Comp applications do not have a specific place where an applying district can indicate its intended start date, said Tyler Livingston, the department of education's acting director of school support. His division oversees the creation and acceptance of Q Comp plans statewide.

Livingston said all of the applications the state received ahead of Bemidji's last year were for the 2016-17 year, and that he would have "no reason" to think otherwise. A district applying in one year for implementation two years afterward is uncommon, if done at all, he said.

"We can't say, 'Well, Bemidji, you can wait,' meanwhile there's other districts that are ready to go," Livingston said. "We would be in a place where we would be leaving money on the table."

Education department staff said they have yet to receive any Q Comp applications for the 2017-18 school year.

A few districts dropped out of the line for funding, Livingston said, and Bemidji went from "on the bubble" to accepted. Livingston said he called school district staff in mid-July to inform them of the new development.

The original plan called for a $450,000 local tax levy to supplement the $950,000-some dollars the district would receive from the state. Levies enacted in one year don't show up as revenue for a school district until the following year, and Hess said getting funded earlier than expected meant coming up with a new plan that wouldn't use new tax dollars.

"MDE isn't very clear as far as when Q Comp participation will occur," Hess said. "There was no way we could have predicted that we would be moved up ahead of some other districts that had already had their plans accepted, approved, and everything like that."

The school board retains the ability to enact levies to fund future Q Comp plans, Livingston said, which means a new plan could be implemented with as much funding as the one the school district first submitted.