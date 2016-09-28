Crime report for Sept. 27

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

5:52 p.m. A 36-year-old male was arrested for assault on Peace Lane NW.

Warrant

10:45 p.m. A driver was arrested for driving after cancellation and for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Nature Road NW and Jackpine Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

2:11 a.m. Officers responded to a residence at the 300 block of 11th Street NW for a domestic assault complaint. Charges were filed against two individuals for domestic assault.

Warrant

8:22 a.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 900 block of Bemidji Avenue N.