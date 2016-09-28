Culver's to open in Bemidji in January

BEMIDJI—A new Culver's restaurant is scheduled to open in Bemidji in January.

An official groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 12, a press release from the company said. The restaurant will be in the former Ground Round restaurant at 2200 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, and an extensive remodeling is planned.

The local franchise owners are David and Cassie Liedle.

Culver's is known for the ButterBurger, as well as frozen custards, and also serves casual food cooked-to-order, the company said.

"We're thrilled to bring handcrafted, high-quality meals and desserts to the community of Bemidji," David Liedl said in the release. "We think it's a wonderful community and we are excited to become a contributing and active member."

David and Cassie Liedl, along with David's father Mark, also own the Culver's in Brainerd/Baxter, which opened in 2003. "I was 10 or 11 when we opened the Baxter restaurant. From day one I tried to help as much as I could, cleaning tables or scooping frozen custard," David Liedl said in the release.

The release said the David and Cassie and their children are relocating to the Bemidji area. Mark Liedl said they had been looking at sites in Bemidji for Culver's for more than five years, but the timing just didn't work out.

The restaurant will have dine-in seating, drive-thru and take-out service, the release said.

The Bemidji Culver's is expected to open Jan. 16, the release said.

Culver's has been around for more than 30 years and has 570 family owned restaurants in 24 states.

