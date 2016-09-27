Search
    Crime report for Sept. 26

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:04 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Drugs

    7:48 p.m. A male was arrested on narcotics charges during the execution of a search warrant on 10th Street NW.

    Warrant

    9:36 a.m. A female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Justice Road NW.

    10:51 a.m. A female was arrested on an outstanding warrant as the result of a traffic stop at the intersection of Tall Pines Road NE and Birchmont Beach Road NE.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assault

    10:33 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 3800 block of Whispering Meadows Court NW.

    Fire

    9:41 p.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 1400 block of Calihan Avenue NE.

    Parking

    9:31 a.m. An officer responded to a complaint of an individual using a cone to block a parking spot for himself every day on the 200 block of 2nd Street NW. The cone was removed and parking enforcement officers will conduct extra patrol in the lot.

    Warrant

    7:48 p.m. A male party was located and arrested at the 700 block of 10th Street NW after officers assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office in executing a warrant.

