Crime report for Sept. 26

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

7:48 p.m. A male was arrested on narcotics charges during the execution of a search warrant on 10th Street NW.

Warrant

9:36 a.m. A female was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Justice Road NW.

10:51 a.m. A female was arrested on an outstanding warrant as the result of a traffic stop at the intersection of Tall Pines Road NE and Birchmont Beach Road NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

10:33 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 3800 block of Whispering Meadows Court NW.

Fire

9:41 p.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 1400 block of Calihan Avenue NE.

Parking

9:31 a.m. An officer responded to a complaint of an individual using a cone to block a parking spot for himself every day on the 200 block of 2nd Street NW. The cone was removed and parking enforcement officers will conduct extra patrol in the lot.

Warrant

7:48 p.m. A male party was located and arrested at the 700 block of 10th Street NW after officers assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office in executing a warrant.