Event for veterans on Wednesday in Bemidji

BEMIDJI—The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is sponsoring a Bemidji StandDown for Veterans on Wednesday at the Bemidji Curling Club, 1230 23rd St. NW.

The event runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free for all veterans and will provide services ranging from meals, clothing, haircuts, Veterans Administration benefits information, as well as housing and employment assistance.

There also will be a VetLaw team on site to assist with any legal needs of veterans.

Veterans are reminded to bring their DD214 form for faster registration. For more information, call the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans at (612) 726-1327 or (651) 330-4926.