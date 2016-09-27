State surplus auction Saturday in Bemidji

BEMIDJI—The state of Minnesota is holding a surplus auction Saturday that will includes cars, trucks, snowplows, ATVs, trailers and boat/motors.

The auction will be held at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7301 Frontage Road; the auction opens for inspection and registration at 8 a.m., with bidding beginning at about 9:30 a.m.

The auction will include approximately 60 cars and trucks, tractors, trailers, FL80 dump truck, snow blower trucks, 2574 plow trucks, grader, John Deer 4600s, loaders, ATVs, snowmobiles, military generators and more, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Administration.

All items are sold as-is, where-is; all sales are final and must be settled in full with cash or personal check the day of the auction. A government-issued picture ID is required.

Interested buyers also can register and bid online; instructions are on the 'Auctions' link of the Surplus Services website, at www.mnsurplus.org.

The state conducts about 12 surplus goods auctions each year and also sells surplus continuously online at www.minnbid.org. An auction calendar is available online at www.mnsurplus.org.