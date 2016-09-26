Sanford Center to host rodeo in October

BEMIDJI—The Wojo's Rodeo Circuit Finals, presented by Coke of Bemidji, will come to the Sanford Center on Oct. 21 and 22. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. both days.

Cowboys and cowgirls from northern Minnesota will compete in 11 events including bull riding, junior bull riding, barrel racing, bareback, saddle bronc, team roping, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and mini bronc riding, according to a release from the Sanford Center. Qualified contestants will compete for prize money, buckles and point awards.

Following both nights of the event, an after party with live music by Cadillac Country will be held at JJ Dockside, which is connected to the Sanford Center.

Wojo's Rodeo is operated by Keith and Dana Wojo of Greenbush, Minn. They have been hosting rodeos for more than 10 years and also own Wojo's Horse Training.

Advance general admission tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children. Reserved suites and club level tickets cost $26 or $18 for groups of 10 or more. Day-of-event general admission will cost $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Tickets are available at the Bob Lowth Ford Pickup Windows at the Sanford Center, any Ticketmaster retail location, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.