Bemidji man sentenced for criminal vehicular homicide

BEMIDJI—A Bemidji man will spend 10 years on probation after receiving a stayed sentence of four years and nine months in prison for criminal vehicular homicide Monday in Itasca County Court.

Christopher Glenn Smith, 30, pleaded guilty last month to one count of felony criminal vehicular homicide. The stayed prison sentence means that he will not go to prison unless he violates the conditions of his probation, which include a 12-month jail sentence and a $1,085 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, Smith was traveling south on state Highway 65 just north of Goodland, Minn., the night of March 17 when the Ford pickup truck he was driving left the road and rolled multiple times. One passenger, Mark Allen Wirtjes, was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

When a Minnesota State Trooper arrived at the scene at about 12 a.m. March 18, Smith and another passenger, Michael Paul Vail, both said Wirtjes had been the one driving, the complaint said.

Both men also smelled of alcohol and a preliminary breath test done at the scene showed Smith's blood alcohol level was .108. A blood sample taken about four hours after the crash showed that his blood alcohol level was .08.

Smith and Vail were taken to separate hospitals, where Vail eventually said Smith had been driving.