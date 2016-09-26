Crime report for Sept. 23-25

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

5:31 p.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of a domestic assault at the 6500 block of Nature Road NW.

4:45 a.m. Sunday. A 58-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence at the 700 block of Schroeder Road NW.

Burglary

7:20 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a burglary of an unoccupied residence at the 14300 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

5:33 p.m. Saturday. A 33-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after officers received a report of a gas drive-off and located and stopped a suspect.

DWI

7:42 p.m. Saturday. A driver was arrested for DWI and four passengers were also arrested at the 13300 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 38-year-old driver was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Lazy Ike Lane SE.

Theft

3 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a stolen gate and a possible attempted burglary at the 9300 block of Highway 1 NE in Blackduck.

Warrant

10:45 p.m. Friday. A 33-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 9800 block of Page Lane NW.

4:34 p.m. Sunday. A 20-year-old male was arrested on a Beltrami County warrant after deputies responded to a report of an odor of marijuana at the 600 block of Patriot Drive NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

12:09 a.m. Friday. A juvenile and a 33-year-old male were arrested during an assault investigation.

5:25 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a two-person fight at the Beltrami County Jail. One corrections officer was assaulted during the incident. A complaint has been sent to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office in reference to a charge of fourth-degree assault.

Disorderly Conduct

3:48 a.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct at the 300 block of 9th Street NW.

Drugs

9:53 p.m. Friday. A 19-year-old male was arrested for drug charges during a traffic stop at the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

1:25 a.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for drug charges during a bicycle stop at the 300 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

DWI

2 a.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old driver was arrested for DWI after officers responded to an accident with no injuries at the intersection of 3rd Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.

12:26 a.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the 100 block of Central Avenue SE.

Fraud

10:22 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a female who sent $1,600 to Nigeria in an online scam advertising a rental home. She was advised to report the scam to the FBI.

Sex Crimes

3:16 p.m. Officers received a report of a possible sexual assault at the 1000 block of Lassie Lane SW.

Suspicious

2:12 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a possible burglary and suspicious activity at the 1000 block of Lassie Lane SW.

Warrant

8:17 a.m. Friday. A 25-year-old female was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.

11:55 p.m. Friday. A 46-year-old male was arrested for a warrant after officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 500 block of 4th Street NW.