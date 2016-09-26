Hearing for Bemidji man accused of manslaughter delayed

BEMIDJI—An omnibus hearing for a Bemidji man charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the drowning death of his 2-year-old foster child has been pushed to October.

Nathan Daniel Jackson's original omnibus hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15, but was pushed to Monday. Jackson appeared briefly in court Monday, where his attorney told the court his case was still being investigated, and asked Judge John Melbye to again push back the hearing.

Jackson has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since his arrest June 5, after police found the 2-year-old child dead at Jackson's residence. Jackson told police he found the girl unresponsive after leaving her unsupervised in the shower along with a laundry tote. When he returned to check on her, he told police, he found her in the water-filled tote.

Search warrant affidavits say that when the child's body was found by law enforcement she had several areas of bruising and superficial lacerations around her head and body, and a red or pink fluid draining from her nose.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 31.