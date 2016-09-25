Bundy recognized by VFW

Duane Bundy was recently recognized for his efforts and contribution to the Veterans of Foreign Wars' Poppy Program and his continued support for veterans in nursing homes and daycare. Duane is a past commander of Bemidji Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1260. Bundy was presented a certificate of appreciation along with a gift card. Leading the presentation was Commander Bruce Malterud of Harold Baggenstoss Post 1260 of Bemidji along with Quartermaster Kelly Booge. Pictured from left to right are Bruce Malterud, Kelly Booge and Duane Bundy.