United Kennel Club dog show held

Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association recently held the seventh annual United Kennel Club (UKC) dog shows from Sept. 9-Sept. 11. The show was a success with the judges and exhibitors expressing their appreciation of Bemidji's welcome with comfortable dog-friendly

accommodations at the Best Western Bemidji Inn and a show site at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, a release said. The best in show winner was Ellie Mel's Southern Sweet Tea owned by Melissa Daley of Monroe, Ga. The dog's call name is "Tea."