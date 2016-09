On Sept. 12, Gary Cartwright, owner of the Bemidji Collision Center, was recognized for his generous donation to the Bemidji Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1260. Cartwright donated the labor to paint a 1909 Model-T that the Post 1260 is restoring for use in local area parades. Cartwright was presented with a certificate by Commander Bruce Malterud along with Janet Haugan of the Auxiliary and Don Haugan of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.