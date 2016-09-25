The Bemidji Lions Club recently held a pancake dinner fundraiser supporting the BSU Women's Track and Cross Country teams. Approximately 200 Bemidji area citizens enjoyed pancakes and sausages and enabled a $1,500 donation to the teams. More than 20 team members and coaches participated, assisting with food serving, setting tables and clean-up during the pancake dinner. A check presentation will be made to Coach Kevin Kean and several team members on Wednesday during the weekly club meeting.