Crime report for Sept. 20

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

11:08 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 200 block of Summit Avenue W in Blackduck, Minn.

Fire

12:45 a.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 8500 block of Deer School Road NW.

Theft

11:26 a.m. Officers received a report of a gas theft at the 4800 block of Jones Road in Solway, Minn.

Warrant

8:53 p.m. A female passenger was arrested on an out-of-county warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and Thompson Court NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

6:53 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested for fleeing a peace officer on foot at the 200 block of Midway Drive S.

Burglary

3:55 p.m. Officers received a report of a television stolen from a residence at the 1700 block of America Avenue NW.

Theft

11:20 a.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested after an officer responded to the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a shoplifting complaint.

Warrant

10:32 a.m. A 41-year-old male was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and 14th Street NW.

Welfare Check

6:28 p.m. Officers received a report of an individual standing in the roadway at the 1000 block of Irvine Avenue NW. It was determined that the male was proclaiming the second coming of Christ, and he agreed to share his message from the sidewalk.