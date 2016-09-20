Red Lake to build new chemical dependency treatment center

BEMIDJI—The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians nearly $13 million of funding to be used for four tribal projects, including a new chemical dependency treatment center.

According to a USDA news release, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the funding Monday. The funds, granted in the form of direct loans, will be used to build the nearly $5 million treatment center, a $2.2 million fire hall in Ponemah, a $2.8 million fire department in the city of Red Lake and a nearly $3 million dialysis center.

The treatment center, which will have 16 beds, group meeting rooms and visitation areas, is the result of a task force formed by President Barack Obama and run by Vilsack, which was created to address opioid misuse in rural areas, the release said.

The Ponemah fire hall will include a training room, decontamination space and room for the fire department's fleet of trucks. The facility for Red Lake's fire department "will provide the resources necessary to serve the nearly 6,000 residents living on the reservation," according to the release.

Red Lake's current renal dialysis center has five units. The $2,998,000 direct loan will allow the center to add seven additional units.