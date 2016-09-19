EDUCATION: Bemidji School Board certifies $10.8M levy spread

At district staff's recommendation, the School Board approved a total maximum levy of $10.84 million, up $972,000 from last year. The board can elect to lower the levy before the state's December deadline, but cannot increase it beyond the amount certified. A truth-in-taxation hearing is scheduled 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at school district headquarters.

"Generally, major changes to levy amounts from year to year are due to changes at the state legislative level or voter approved bonds and referendums," reads a document prepared for the meeting by Chris Leinen, the district's director of business services. The largest single increase in the levy, which is payable in 2017, is the result of changes enacted by the state Legislature that roll together former health and safety and deferred maintenance levies into a single long-term facilities maintenance levy.

Increasing that levy $953,000 will generate another $458,000 in state aid, the document reads, and would pay for deferred maintenance projects, a text book series, and a school bus purchase that were all deferred during last year's budgeting process.

"To do so further would be pressing our luck," Leinen told the board.

The Minnesota Department of Education's labyrinthian funding formula dictates that the school district's maximum allowable levy is $11.53 million—up about $600,000 from last year. Leinen said the district has historically been "under-levied."

The district's "net tax capacity" increased 13.5 percent in the past four years, according to documents supplied at the meeting.

School district taxpayers are scheduled to receive a notice of the preliminary levy certification in November. The School Board is expected to give final approval of the levy after the truth-in-taxation hearing.

Revenue generated by this year's levy decision would be available for the district during the 2017-18 school year.