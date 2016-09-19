Crime report for Sept. 16-18

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

7:35 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of an assault on Kappes Lane in Cass Lake, Minn.

Burglary

5:55 a.m. Friday. An occupied home at the 7900 block of Cardinal Road NW was entered and items were stolen.

8:04 a.m. Friday. Outbuildings and vehicles were entered and items were stolen at the 4500 block of Mayflower Road NW.

8:48 a.m. Saturday. Officers received a report on items stolen from a landfill site at the 2300 block of N Plantagenet Road SE.

Dead Body

6:39 a.m. Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive adult female in Cass Lake, Minn., who was was later pronounced dead. A death investigation is pending.

Drugs

11:58 p.m. Saturday. A 20-year-old male was arrested for a drug offense during a traffic stop at the 15600 block of Highway 1 E.

DWI

9:41 p.m. Saturday. A 65-year-old female was arrested by the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office for DWI after deputies responded to a minor two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Washington Avenue S and N Plantagenet Road SE.

9:45 p.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI after a property-damage accident at the intersection of Pioneer Road NE and Battle River Road NE in Kelliher.

Medical

9:38 a.m. Sunday. An adult male accidentally cut himself in the face with a gas-powered chainsaw at the 100 block of 5th Street NW in Kelliher.

Theft

3:06 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.

3:05 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 200 block of Frontage Road in Blackduck.

Warrant

9:20 a.m. Friday. A 38-year-old male was arrested on a warrant.

5:24 p.m. Friday. A 48-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 6000 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

7:13 p.m. Friday. A 36-year-old female was arrested on a warrant in Walker.

7:15 p.m. Saturday. A 45-year-old male was arrested at an emergency room on outstanding felony warrants.

Welfare Check

12:49 p.m. Friday. A 35-year-old female was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order at the 4800 block of Eckles Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Agency Assist

7:05 p.m. A 45-year-old male was arrested in Red Lake after an officer assisted the Red Lake Tribal Police in arresting a male on felony-level Beltrami County warrants.

Assault

12:23 a.m. Sunday. A 24-year-old male was arrested after officers responded to a call about a possible fight at the 900 block of Carter Circle SE.

1:15 a.m. Sunday. An officer took an assault complaint at the 600 block of 2nd Street SE.

Burglary

7:33 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a bike being taken from a residence at the 800 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

9:54 p.m. Officers received a complaint of a burglary at the 3700 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

Disorderly Conduct

2:50 a.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct after officers received a complaint of an intoxicated male causing problems at a residence at the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue SW.

6:02 p.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of a fight at the 1700 block of America Avenue NW.

Drugs

2:46 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old female was arrested on a warrant, possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into the jail at the intersection of Grant Avenue SE and 1st Street E.

DWI

1:19 a.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for DWI and a warrant at the intersection of Bemidji Avenue N and 6th Street NE.

Theft

2:40 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

8:48 p.m. Friday. A 31-year-old female was arrested on two warrants after officers responded to a report of a shoplifter at the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

3:39 a.m. Saturday. A 20-year-old female was arrested on a Beltrami County warrant at the 1000 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

10:18 a.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 800 block of Lake Avenue NE.

3:06 p.m. Saturday. A 21-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers received a report of a shoplifter at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

12:19 p.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants without incident at the 1100 block of 1st Street E.

3:17 p.m. A 50-year-old female was arrested on outstanding warrants at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW after officers received a report of a fleeing female shoplifter.