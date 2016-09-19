Bemidji man sentenced for multiple burglaries

BEMIDJI—A Bemidji man who pleaded guilty last month to three counts of burglary was sentenced on each count Monday.

Nicholas Richard Helfenstein, 31, received a sentence of two years and nine months for a second-degree burglary. Helfenstein admitted to breaking into the attached garage of a house at the 200 block of Great Divide Road, which was unoccupied while the owners were remodeling, and taking a Honda brush cutter, valued at $400, and a 100-piece Crescent toolkit, valued at $75.

Judge Paul Benshoof also sentenced Helfenstein to one year and six months in prison for one count of third-degree burglary and one year and nine months in prison for another count.

According to the criminal complaints against Helfenstein, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office received a complaint Feb. 26 from the owner of a fish house who noticed tool marks from a pry bar used to open the structure's door. The owner said a TV and an ice auger were missing.

Later that day, according to the complaint, the sheriff's office received another complaint from the owner of a different fish house. The second complainant also reported pry marks on the door, and that a Honda generator and Paracord recoil starting rope were missing.

Helfenstein was arrested after the generator's owner found it for sale on Craigslist and a deputy arranged to meet the seller at a Bemidji gas station.

"Later that evening he was met by Nicholas Richard Helfenstein," the complaint said. Helfenstein eventually admitted the generator was stolen, and was taken to jail and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary.

On March 2, Helfenstein posted a non-cash bond of $10,000, according to court records. He was arrested again on June 10 for the break-in of the garage and charged with one count of second-degree burglary.

Helfenstein apologized in court for the burglaries. When Benshoof asked him why he stole the items, he said "it was almost an adrenaline-rush thing."

"I am very sorry for the things I've done," Helfenstein said. "I think about it daily."